Temperatures to fall below freezing tonight across NI - risk of ice on roads

Motorists are being warned that temperatures are expected to fall below freezing tonight.

A post by TrafficwatchNI said: "Temps are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of ice on rds.

"The Salting of rds on the scheduled network considered to be at risk is planned for this evening."

It adds that road users "are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated rds".

According to the Met Office tonight will be "a dry and clear evening" with "light winds".

"A widespread frost will develop along with a few fog patches," it adds. "Minimum temperature -1 °C".

Icy conditions

Meanwhile tomorrow (Wednesday) will see "fog patches lifting then a dry day with some good sunny spells".

It adds that "high cloud" will turn "hazy at times". There will be a maximum temperature 8 °C.