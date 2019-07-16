The Open: Every train and bus will be operating, says Translink

Every available train, coach and bus will be in operation during The 148th Open to accommodate the tens of thousands of additional passengers who will flock to Portrush to watch the world’s top golfers compete for the Claret Jug, Translink has said.

Some 190,000 golf fans are expected to descend on Royal Portrush between July 18 and 21. And Translink has said there are only limited places left on its special services to and from the venue.

“Every available train, coach and bus is in operation during The 148th Open to accommodate thousands of additional passengers,” a Translink spokesperson said.

“Only passengers who have pre-booked their journey online are guaranteed travel on their selected service.

“There is still limited availability remaining on some train and coach services and we would urge people intending to travel to Portrush to book as soon as possible on our website https://www.translink.co.uk/events/the148thopen. Seating will be available on a first come, first served basis with additional standing room also available.

“To support busy train services, coaches will also be in operation for passengers travelling to and from Portrush.”

Translink insisted it will endeavour to deliver scheduled public transport services as normal during the tournament.