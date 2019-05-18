The PSNI has cautioned travellers about possible delays this morning (Saturday)

The warning was issued early today

'Motorists should expect delays following a lorry overturned on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen at the junction of Abohill Road this morning (Saturday 18th May).'

Sligo Road, Enniskillen at the junction of Abohill Road

We have no further information at this time