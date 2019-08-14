These are all the mobile speed camera locations in Northern Ireland
These are all of the locations and routes of all mobile safety camera vehicles that currently operate in Northern Ireland
All of the mobile speed cameras listed and their precise locations have been taken from government website nidirect.gov.uk.
1. Ballyclare Road, Glengormley
Speed limit 40mph
Google
other
2. Dublin Road, Antrim
Speed limit 60mph
Google
other
3. Shore Road, Eden to Belfast
Speed limit 40mph
Google
other
4. Antrim Road, Glengormley
Speed Limit 30mph
Google
other
View more