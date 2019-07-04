These are the 18 places in N.I. where the 2019 Twelfth of July demonstrations will take place
These 18 venues throughout Northern Ireland will host the 2019 Twelfth of July demonstrations.
The images included in this list are meant for general information - for precise venues and locations visit grandorangelodge.co.uk
1. Ahoghill, Co. Antrim.
One of 18 venues for the 2019 Twelfth of July demonstrations.
Google Maps
other
2. Augher, Co. Tyrone
One of 18 venues for the 2019 Twelfth of July demonstrations.
Google Maps
other
3. Ballymena, Co. Antrim
One of 18 venues for the 2019 Twelfth of July demonstrations.
Google Maps
other
4. Ballymoney, Co. Antrim
One of 18 venues for the 2019 Twelfth of July demonstrations.
Google Maps
other
View more