The Twelfth of July celebrations in Northern Ireland.

These are the 18 places in N.I. where the 2019 Twelfth of July demonstrations will take place

These 18 venues throughout Northern Ireland will host the 2019 Twelfth of July demonstrations.

The images included in this list are meant for general information - for precise venues and locations visit grandorangelodge.co.uk

1. Ahoghill, Co. Antrim.

2. Augher, Co. Tyrone

3. Ballymena, Co. Antrim

4. Ballymoney, Co. Antrim

