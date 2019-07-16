These photos of a car parked on a N.I. beach went viral on Monday - here's why

These three images of a white coloured Peugeot 208 parked on a beach in Northern Ireland on Monday afternoon went viral on social media - this is why.

The photographs were shared on Facebook by Cop/VOSA Watch Derry on Monday afternoon and went viral within moments.

The white Peugeot 208 on Portstewart Strand on Monday. (Photos: Cop/Vosa Watch Derry)

The images show a white coloured Peugeot 208 parked on Portstewart Strand, Co. Londonderry.

"If anyone knows who owns this car on Portstewart Strand they need to come now - it’s about to float out to sea," wrote Cop/VOSA Watch Derry.

A while later a woman said she witnessed the car being towed up the beach away from the water.

"Car has just been retrieved - has been towed up the beach - don't think it's driveable," said the woman.

The car becomes surrounded by sea water as the tide comes in.

On seeing the images some people left comments on social media.

"Wrong place for the Park and Ride for the Open in Portrush," joked one man.

"God love the owner of that car - probably out for a nice walk on the beach and then to arrive back at this - they have my sympathies," added a woman.