The P.S.N.I. has completely shutdown a major road in Northern Ireland after a three vehicle road traffic collision on Monday.

The collision occurred on the Milltown Road.

Shaw's Bridge has been shutdown in both directions by the P.S.N.I.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

Diversions are in place at the House of Sport roundabout and at the junction of Old Milltown Road and Milltown Road.

There are no further details at this time.