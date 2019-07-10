Three vehicle road traffic collision - police and paramedics at scene Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles. The collision occurred on the A5, Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. The emergency services are currently at the scene. The road is partially blocked. Motorists should avoid the area, if possible. There are no further details at this time. N.I. weather thunderstorm warning worse than originally thought - heavy rain and flooding of homes and businesses likely Work to start on £100,000 north Belfast resurfacing scheme