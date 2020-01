The PSNI has advised of traffic disruption from 9.30am until 3pm tomorrow in the Markethill area of Co Armagh due to the funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church, Markethill, Mullaghbrack.

They said that a stretch of the Mullaghbrack Road, from Gosford Road to Mullurg Road, will have traffic restrictions in place to facilitate the funeral.



And they also advise anyone attending the funeral to arrive early and to approach St James Church from the Markethill side.