Traffic and Travel: Snow Patrol return to Ward Park, advice for road users

Traffic in North Down and Bangor will be disrupted as Snow Patrol head the line up at Ward Park

These are the currently available road closures and diversions

Ward Park prepares for this saturday's Snow patrol concert

North Down - Bangor - Road users are advised of possible traffic disruption this Saturday around Ward Park Bangor

A number of roads will be closed to facilitate the Snow Patrol Concert in Ward Park with road closures in place Midday to Midnight - Sat 25 May 2019

Bloomfield Road: Closed from junction A2 Bloomfield Road Roundabout to junction Castle Street / Gransha Road.

Gransha Road: Closed from junction A2 Gransha Road Roundabout to junction Castle Street / Gransha Road.

Castle Street: Closed from junction Gransha Road / Bloomfield Road to junction Hamilton Road.

Broadway: Closed from junction Fairfield Road to junction Donaghadee Road.

Castle Park Road: Closed from junction Castle Park Avenue to its junction with Castle Street

Access will be maintained for emergency services and residents.

A circular diversion route will be signed with traffic being diverted via:

Diversion 1: A2 East Circular Road, Donaghadee Road and Hamilton Road.

Diversion 2: Castle Street, A2 Main Street/ Abbey Street, A21 Newtownards Road and A2 South Circular Road.

Diversion 3: Castle Street, Main Street / Abbey Street and Castle Park Avenue

Want to know more? Check out the FAQ Section on the Ards & North Down Council link Snow Patrol Ward Park 3

and also the Safety Notice leaflet (including traffic & travel info) on the Promotors site MCD.IE