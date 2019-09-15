Traffic at standstill on M1 motorway - avoid if possible Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The PSNI have issued a Tweet revealing there has been a serious collision on the M1 motorway. The post says: "We’re dealing with a serious collision on the M1 motorway at the junction with the A10 "Traffic in both directions is currently stopped. "Avoid the area if possible." Stopped in traffic Elderly NI woman who dies after road traffic collision is named Condolences offered after tragic death of NI pensioner