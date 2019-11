An ongoing funeral in west Belfast is causing traffic congestion for Belfast motorists.

According to a Tweet from BBCNI Travel: "#WestBelfast: delays possible to Metro 10A & Glider West Belfast services due to a large funeral taking place on the Andersonstown road".

The funeral taking place is that of veteran republican Richard (Dicky) Glenholmes, who died on November 4.

His funeral is taking place today in St Agnes Church on the Andersonstown Road - followed by burial at Milltown Cemetery.