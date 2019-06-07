Traffic disruption during Carrick pageant and Larne parade

Police are advising motorists to expect disruption in Carrickfergus this Saturday (June 8) due to the Royal Landing pageant.

The town centre, Albert Road, Woodburn Road and Marine Highway areas will be affected between 11am and 5.30pm as the annual celebration is held of the arrival King William at Carrick harbour in 1690 on his way to the Battle of the Boyne.

Larne Arts Festival runs June 8-26.

Meanwhile, in Larne on the same day a carnival parade will take place in conjunction with the Summer Arts Festival. Traffic will be disrupted between 3pm and 4pm in the town centre.