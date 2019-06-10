Traffic lights out due to power failure

Motorists are being warned of traffic disruption after a power failure affecting traffic lights at a number of junctions.

In Lisburn, the traffic lights are out at the Sloan Street, Mercer Street junction, the M1 at Junction 6, Sanitfield Road Roundabout, and the Hillhall Road at Largymore Link.

Meanwhile, in Dundonald the traffic signals on Upper Newtownards Road with the junction of Ulster Hospital are currently all out.

In the Greater Belfast traffic is busy on the following routes: Leaving the M2 at Nelson Street; A12 Westlink from Broadway towards the M2 and M3; A1 towards Hillsborough Road Roundabout; A8 (m) towards Junction 4 Sandyknowes Roundabout