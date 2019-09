A Northern Ireland road has closed due to flooding.

The Ganvaghan Road, between the Legatonegan Road to the B72 Learnmore Road, near Castlederg, Co Tyone, has been closed due to flooding.

The River Derg has overflowed onto the road expanse and the entire road is now flooded, just north of Bridge.

Elsewhere, traffic is busy on the A12 Westlink approaching York Street; M2 approaching Nelson Street; M3 approaching Great George’s Street; and the M1 off slip at Broadway.