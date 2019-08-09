Travel news: fallen trees, flooding, weather warning

Motorists are warned that overnight weather conditions have resulted in fallen trees and flooding across Northern Ireland.

A Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place for heavy rain and wind today.

One lane of the Ballycrochan Road in Bangor is partially closed due to a fallen tress, close to the roundabout.

Traffic lights are out at the junction of Ballynahinch Road/ Church and Ballynahinch Road / Hillsborough Road, which is considered to be a dangerous junctions.

A tree is also reported to be down on the Manse Road in Castlereagh and traffic is down by one lane.

Another tree is reported to be down at Scraghey Castle on the Derg side of quarry in Co Tyrone.

There are also reports of flooding at the Castledawson Park & Ride car park on the A6.

A road is also badly flooded past the Ballymac hotel, Rock Road, Lisburn.

And in Lisburn, the Hillhall Road / Ballylesson Road is obstructed due to a fallen tree at staggered junction of the Drumbeg Road and Drumbo Road.

The Met Office forecast for NI today is heavy, possibly thundery rain at first with strong easterly winds. It will soon brighten up with some sunshine and lighter winds but with a few heavy showers breaking out in the afternoon, with the chance of some thunder although warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 22 °C.