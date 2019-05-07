Tributes pour in for tragic young driver Freddy McKendry

Tributes have poured in for young driver Freddy McKendry who was killed in horror crash at the weekend.

On social media his brother Cathair McKendry wrote: "Freddy man I'll see you soon. Always the best go first. I'll ever forget you".

Flowers left at the scene of the collision

Meanwhile his sister Cationa McKendry posted details of his upcoming funeral, adding: "Freddy's wake will be tonight at 9. At the home house. Everyone welcome".

Freddy, from Omerbane, Cloughmills, was involved in a collision on the Altnahinch Road, Loughgiel shortly before 11pm on Sunday.

A past pupil of St Patrick's College, Ballymena, he was the driver of an Audi car. Police have confirmed there were no other vehicles involved.

Funeraltimes.com say his funeral will be held from his home: 42A Tullykittagh Road Cloughmills BT449PA on Thursday 9th at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 11am in Sacred Heart Church Cloughmills followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery.

The scene of the collision

He is deeply mourned by his parents Amanda and Francis amd siblings Stephen, Caitriona (twin), Cathír, Emmett, and Padraig.