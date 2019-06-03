Two men rushed to hospital after serious two vehicle smash - busy N.I. road reopened

Two men have been taken to hospital after a serious road traffic collision in Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

One of the injured me is believed to be in his 30s and the other man is in his 50s.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance pictured at the scene of the collision.

The H.E.M.S., (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service), Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the P.S.N.I. all attended the scene of the collision on Scotch Street in Dungannon.

The P.S.N.I. has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

P.S.N.I. Sergeant David Cochrane urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police immediately.

“We are looking into the cause of the collision and would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who may have captured dash-cam footage.

SDLP Councillor and Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Martin Kearney.

“Officers can be contacted at Dungannon police station by calling 101," said Sgt. Cochrane.

Scotch Street has now reopened.

The Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, said the two men who were taken to hospital were well-known in the local community.

"'My thoughts are with the injured men and their families," said Colr. Kearney.

"Both those who have been taken to hospital are well-known in the community.

"There will be shock at the news. We can only hope and pray," added Colr. Kearney.