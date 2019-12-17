UPDATE - Co Antrim road closed in both directions after 'serious road traffic collision' - area will be closed for some time

A serious two vehicle road traffic collision has closed the A52 Ballyutoag Road closed in both directions.

A PSNI spokesman added that motorists should expect disruption and delays due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballyutoag Road, Nutts Corner, Antrim.

Please avoid the area if at all possible.

An UPDATE from TrafficwatchNI reports: " #CoAntrim #NuttsCorner. #A52 Ballyutoag Rd Closed btw Carnaghliss Rd & Seven Mile Straight.

"Carn Rd also closed btw Seven Mile Straight & Ballyhill Rd.

"This closure is likely to be in place for some time. Avoid the area."