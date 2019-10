One woman has been taken to hospital after being injured in a road traffic collision on Wheelers Road in Belfast.

The collision took place at the junction of the Tornagrough Road and Tullyrusk Road.

On Twitter a PSNI spokesman said: "The Wheelers Road, Belfast has now reopened following a road traffic collision this morning.

"One woman was taken to hospital for her injuries."

Earlier motorists were advised to expect delays in the area and to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Wheelers Road - Google image