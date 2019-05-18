Updated: The PSNI has cautioned travellers about possible delays this morning (Saturday) Road closure planned

The warning was issued early today

'Motorists should expect delays following a lorry overturned on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen at the junction of Abohill Road this morning (Saturday 18th May).'

Sligo Road, Enniskillen at the junction of Abohill Road

Update:

Co Fermanagh - the A4 Sligo Road is partiallly obstructed by an overturned lorry at the Abohill Road Junction in the Letterbreen area.

(this is the main road between Enniskillen and Belcoo and the Irish Border)

The Sligo Road, Enniskillen will be closed for approximately two hours (11.00 am to 1.00 pm) today near the junction of Abohill Road. This is to facilitate the removal of an overturned lorry. Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes where possible.