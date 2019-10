A warning has been issued to motorists after a 'dangerous' oil spill on a Co Armagh road this afternoon (Wednesday).

The spill appears to be on the Birches Road, Portadown.

Warning

A post by St Andrew's Church Milltown stated the oil spill stretches from Jackson’s Corner to Derryadd Crossroads (Derrylileagh Road/Derryhubbert Junction).

"There is severe oil on the road. The Derryadd crossroads is extremely dangerous. The DoE has been notified.