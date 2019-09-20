WATCH | Older man drives across N.I. bridge on mobility scooter - stopped by P.S.N.I. and video goes viral

An older man who was stopped by the P.S.N.I. while driving his mobility scooter across a bridge has captured the hearts and minds of people all over Northern Ireland.

The incident occurred on the Craigavon Bridge in Londonderry on Thursday and was filmed using a mobile phone by local tattoo artist, David Mercer.

The older gentleman was stopped on the bridge by the P.S.N.I. (Photo/video courtesy of David Mercer)

Mr. Mercer shared the video on social media on Thursday and within the space of a couple of hours it had been viewed 50,000 times.

The older gentleman in the video can be seen waiting at traffic lights at the junction between Spencer Road and Victoria Road.

The man makes his way on to the Craigavon Bridge but is stopped by the P.S.N.I. within a few seconds.

“The cops let him on his way and he made it safely off the bridge... Legend,” said Mr. Mercer on social media.

The incident occurred in Londonderry yesterday. (Photo/video courtesy of David Mercer)

Such was the unique nature of the incident, the older gentleman went on to win admiration and praise from people all over the Province.

“This man deserves an O.B.E. - this town is the best,” said one man.

“You have to admire the man for getting out and about - I say fair play him,” added another.

