The PSNI has closed one of Northern Ireland's busiest roads after a road traffic collision involving a car and a camper-van.

The collision occurred on the A6 near the Corrick Road - the road is closed in both directions.

One of the vehicles involved in the road traffic collision on the A6 on Friday afternoon. (Video/Image courtesy of Cop/Vosa Watch Derry)

The incident has caused major disruption to traffic between Dungiven and the Lisnamuck Road.

Motorists should avoid the area and where possible, seek alternative routes.

There are no further details at this time.