Will pick up and drop of points return to NI train station?

Confused passengers have called out Translink after weeks of unavailable spots to drop off and pick up people at one of their busiest train station.

One customer said he has been complaining to Translink regularly about the lack of places for passengers to be dropped off or collected at Portadown Train Station.

He said: “This (photograph) was taken at 06:50 this morning (Wednesday). NIR staff are parking in the drop off/pick up point beside the station.

“This has been ongoing for months and NIR have done nothing about it. I have passed on images to NIR but to no avail.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “Translink provides a 350 space park and ride facility adjacent to Portadown Train Station.

"We are currently reviewing the parking around the pick-up and set down area at the station entrance to allow for improved access.”

When asked if Translink had any plans to move or bring back an area for passengers, a spokesperson said: “We are working to reinstate the pick up and set down area as quickly as possible.”

However, Translink were unable to give a timetable.