Work to start on £100,000 north Belfast resurfacing scheme

A £100,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Serpentine Road, north Belfast, is due to commence on Monday, July 22.

The resurfacing, which extends from Whitewell Road to its junction with Merston Gardens, will improve the structural integrity and surface quality of the road.

To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors, the improvements will be carried out under the following road closures: July 22 to Wednesday, July 24 from 9.30am to 4.30pm and Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 2 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Commenting on the scheme, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “Diversionary routes will be clearly signed and access for residents will be maintained in the area for the duration of the works. During the work parking will not be permitted on this section of Serpentine Road and residents are requested to park outside the works area during this time.

“Completion of the scheme by Friday, August 2 will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

“Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, road users should expect some delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.”