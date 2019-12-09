Yellow status weather warning issued for parts of NI - traffic disruption and loss of power to be expected

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning for parts of NI tomorrow.

According to the Met Office warning - which is valid from 5am to 5pm - "very strong winds are expected and may cause some disruption".

The forecaster says the weather warning will bring "some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely".

It adds that "probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer, made worse by spray and surface water".

They added that delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

The Met Office also warns that "some short term loss of power and other services is possible".