Traffic: Bypass closure means longer journey times for Londonerry to Belfast travellers

Motorists travelling between Londonderry and Belfast are advised to expect longer journey times this weekend due to the temporary closure of the Castledawson bypass.

Transport NI's Traffic Information and Control Centre have warned travellers to allow extra time for journeys until Monday morning when the road will reopen.

"The A6 Castledawson Bypass will be closed from A6 Castledawson Roundabout to C557 Hillhead Road until 6 a.m. on Monday, February 12 2018. Diversions will be in place," a spokesperson confirmed.

The closure of the road, which first opened in 1992, means traffic travelling between Londonderry and Belfast will be diverted through Castledawson Main Street.