Police are advising that a road traffic collision on the Great George’s Street heading towards the A12 Westlink has now been cleared.

It had caused knock on delays on the M3 and M2.

A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI said: "In #Belfast: PSNI advise an earlier Road Traffic Collision on the Great George’s Street heading towards the A12 Westlink has been clearen but knock on delays remain on the M3 and M2."