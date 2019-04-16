Traffic delays planned for this week week along busy NI route Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Ongoing delays have been reported on the A6 at Toome after a lane restriction. According to TrafficwatchNI the delays are planned from 9.30am to 4pm from April 15-18 to enable BT works. Stopped in traffic Level of anti-Semitism across island of Ireland is ‘frightening’ says journalist Tuvia Tenenbom Tayto Park reopens with egg-citing Easter activities