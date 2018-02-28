Traffic delays warning after multi-vehicle collision

Londonderry's Foyle Bridge has been closed to Waterside-bound traffic after at least three vehicles were involved in a car accident during rush hour.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the incident, which occurred at approximately 9.15 a.m.

Foyle Bridge, Londonderry

Police are advising that the Waterside-bound carriageway of the Foyle Bridge is closed following the road traffic collision and drivers should seek an alternative route.

The cityside-bound carriageway remains open. According to the Department for Infrastructure's (DfI) Traffic Information and Control Centre, which has described the incident as a "multi-vehicle road traffic collision", travellers should expect long knock-on delays in the area.