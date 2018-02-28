Traffic delays warning after multi-vehicle collision

Londonderry's Foyle Bridge has been closed to Waterside-bound traffic after at least three vehicles were involved in a car accident during rush hour.
Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the incident, which occurred at approximately 9.15 a.m.
Police are advising that the Waterside-bound carriageway of the Foyle Bridge is closed following the road traffic collision and drivers should seek an alternative route.
The cityside-bound carriageway remains open. According to the Department for Infrastructure's (DfI) Traffic Information and Control Centre, which has described the incident as a "multi-vehicle road traffic collision", travellers should expect long knock-on delays in the area.