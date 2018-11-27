Traffic disrupted after two vehicle collision at Sugar Island Road junction

There was severe traffic disruption following a two vehicle collision in Craigavon, Co Armagh this morning (Tuesday, November 27).

Traffic was significantly delayed following the crash during rush hour.

It happened on the Sugar Island Road at its junction with the Dean’s Road, Bleary.

The incident was reported around 8am.

Police were on the scene with lengthy tailbacks as they worked to clear the scene.

Matters were made more complicated for drivers trying to find an alternative route with traffic control along the Bleary Road close to the scene of the crash.

The scene has now been cleared.

There were no injuries reported.