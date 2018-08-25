Traffic disruption expected as cultural events and concerts held

Police are advising road users to anticipate traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in Belfast on Saturday (August 25) and Sunday ( August 26) due to a number of concerts and cultural events.

On Saturday morning, there will be a number of parades in and around the greater Belfast area from 8am through until just after 10.30am. There will also be return parades later in the evening across the greater Belfast area from 5.30pm through to 8.30pm

This evening, large numbers of people are expected to attend a concert at Custom House square, so road users travelling through the city centre should exercise great care and be mindful of pedestrians who may step off pavements or try to cross roads unexpectedly.

Over 20,000 people are expected at the Vital concert at the Boucher playing fields in south Belfast.

Cones have been placed near the venue to maximise public safety, minimise traffic disruption and secure emergency vehicle access. Motorists must comply with these restrictions.

Attending the Vital concert or arranging ‘drop-offs’ / ‘pick-ups’? There is NO parking available in the vicinity of the venue. Patrons are advised to park in the city centre and either walk to the concert, or use the special Translink Metro and rails Services - for more information visit www.translink.co.uk

There will NOT be any ‘drop-off’ points in the area of the Event Site. ‘Drop-offs’ and ‘pick-ups’ should be arranged at locations well away from the event site.

At the end of the concert, strict traffic restrictions will be implemented.

BOTH motorway off-slips at Stockmans Lane / Kennedy Way will be closed between 10pm and midnight, with traffic diverted via the Broadway roundabout.

Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane will also be closed to traffic between 10pm and midnight at the latest. Again, ‘pick-ups’ should be arranged at locations well away from the event site. Motorists must comply with directions of police officers and any mobile variable message signs or overhead gantries on the Westlink/ M1.

For more information on the concert or how to access the event, visit www.mcd.ie

Sunday 26 August

Tomorrow evening, large numbers of people are expected to attend a concert at Custom House Square. Road users travelling through the city centre should exercise great care and be mindful of pedestrians who may step off pavements or try to cross roads unexpectedly.