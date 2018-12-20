Traffic diversions for those wishing to visit Rushmere or Portadown

After this morning’s accident, a number of diversions have been put in place for those wishing to go to Portadown, Rushmere or Craigavon.

The Northway is closed in both directions from Kernan Loop to Seagoe Road.

It follows a very serious accident involving a van and a car this morning.

One person was taken to hospital.

Trafficwatch NI has said motorway traffic wishing to access Portadown should avoid the M12 and come off at Junction 12.

Motorway traffic wishing to access Craigavon and Rushmere Shopping Centre can use M12 and come off the Motorway at Junction 11.