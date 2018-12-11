TRAFFIC: Full closure of roundabout tonight Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists are asked to be aware that as part of the A6 update a roundabout will be closed overnight. A post from the Department of Infrastructure says: "A6 & M22 Full closure both directions between Toome (Brecart Roundabout) and M22 J2 from 10pm tonight until 6am Wed 12 Dec." The area of the roadworks Union in the dark over fire chief’s suspension ‘Beacon of hope’ Pushkin duchess dies aged 72