TRAFFIC: Full closure of roundabout tonight

Motorists are asked to be aware that as part of the A6 update a roundabout will be closed overnight.

A post from the Department of Infrastructure says: "A6 & M22 Full closure both directions between Toome (Brecart Roundabout) and M22 J2 from 10pm tonight until 6am Wed 12 Dec."

The area of the roadworks

