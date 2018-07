A County Londonderry road has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision, police have said.

The Seacoast Road, Limavady, had been shut after the incident, which police said involved one vehicle.

PSNI

Diversions were in place at Carrowclare Road and Lomond Road and road users had been asked to avoid the area.

But shortly after midday, Trafficwatch NI, operated by the Department of Infrastructure, issued a tweet to say the road is now accessible.