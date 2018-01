A road traffic collision near Sprucefield has caused tailbacks on the M1 citybound.

A police spokesman advised that traffic is moving but there are currently tailbacks to the Moira roundabout.

Motorists are also advised to take care in the area because of fog.

Earlier, in Ballymena, PSNI are advising an earlier Road Traffic Collision on the Seven Towers Roundabout has been cleared and all lanes reopened.