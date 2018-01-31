Search

TRAFFIC & TRAVEL: Drivers warned about ‘untreated roads’

Winter driving
Winter driving

The Northern Ireland Executive is advising motorists to take care on the roads this morning as “road temperatures overnight have fallen close to or below freezing”.

A statement from the Department for Infrastructure said a “Met Office yellow warning of Snow and Ice for Northern Ireland remains in place today until 18:00”.

It added that whilst “salting of the scheduled network was completed overnight” but “heavy rain has caused wash-off in some areas”.

“Repeat salting of those roads likely to be affected is continuing.

“Road users should take care, particularly when travelling on untreated roads.”