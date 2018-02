Heavy fog is presenting a problem for motorists this morning, according to TrafficwatchNI.

A post on @TrafficwatchNI said: "#CoAntrim Traffic cameras showing some serious fog on M2 - Antrim Area Hospital to M22 Ballygrooby (07:42)".

Another post added: "#CoAntrim that fog now at M2 Antrim Area Hospital to M22 Dunsilly - watch your speed - keep distance from the vehicle in front (08:15)".

TrafficwatchNI also issued a post warning: "#Dundrod Fog warning (08:15)".