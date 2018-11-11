Tragedy strikes as firefighters find man amid terrace blaze

A man has died at the scene of a house fire in Belfast.

It happened in the Kyle Street area in Sydenham, in the city’s east.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after midnight from Saturday into Sunday.

Wearing breathing apparatus, they entered a terraced property with hose reel jet, and a thermal imaging camera.

They have now announced that they found a “smoke-logged” room on the first floor, which had resulted from a small low-level smouldering fire”.

The casualty was immediately removed to the ground floor and given first aid.

The fire brigade added: “Unfortunately, the casualty was confirmed deceased at the scene by the Ambulance Service.

“Smoke alarms were present on the property, but it is unsure if these actuated during the fire.

“The cause of fire is currently under investigation.

“NIFRS would like to remind all members of the public to ensure that they have working smoke alarms within their properties and to ensure that these are tested on a regular basis.

“NIFRS wish to take the opportunity to extent its sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased at this tragic time.”