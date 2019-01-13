Tragedy: Two men die walking in Mourne Mountains

Police have confirmed that two men have died following separate incidents in the Mourne Mountains today, Sunday 13 January.

Inspector Frances McCullough said: “Police received a request for assistance after a male was reported to have fallen while walking on Wee Binnian shortly before midday and received a further request for assistance after a male was reported to have fallen while walking on Slieve Commedagh shortly before 1pm.

Mourne Mountains

“Police and other emergency services responded but unfortunately both men died at the scene.

“The deaths are not being treated as suspicious."

Meanwhile a third male was also rescued from the Mountains with a suspected broken ankle following a fall close to the Saddle at around 2.30pm.

Earlier on Sunday, police had urged members of the public to “exercise extreme caution due to strong winds” in the area.

Ambulance

At the time, Insp Frances McCullough issued an appeal to “anyone thinking of venturing out for a walk on the mountains this afternoon, or indeed at any time, to think carefully before they head out”.

“While weather conditions may seem okay when you start out on your journey, they can change very quickly as you venture upwards on the mountains,” she said.

“I would also appeal to anyone considering a walk on the mountains to ensure they tell their loved ones where they are going, what route they intend to take and how long they expect to be away, and to always carry identification with them and a phone that is fully charged.”