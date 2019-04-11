Tragic cyclist Philip Corr was ‘full of love’

A father-of-four who died on his way home from a charity cycle was described as “selfless”, “full of life and love” and “a family man above all else” at his funeral.

Philip Corr, who lived in Belfast but was from Cookstown, had cycled to Castlewellan with friends on Saturday before he died.

A founding member of Titanic Quarter Cycling Club, Philip had been gearing up to complete a charity cycle known as ‘Mind your mood’ to raise money and awareness of mental health among students.

Philip’s cousin, Fr John Gates, described him as “someone who was taken in the prime of life” at a funeral service held at St Colmcille’s Parish Church in east Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the cycling club, dressed in distinctive yellow jerseys, accompanied Mr Corr’s remains as the coffin was brought into the church.

Inside, Fr Gates addressed mourners: “We can only imagine how understandably robbed Kelley, Nathan, James, Bradley, Sophia, Phyllis and all Philip’s family must feel at his sudden death on Saturday past — a normal Saturday which was to change your lives forever.

“We can only guess at the sense of shock, disbelief, numbness, pain and loss which you feel at this time and as a community and people who knew and appreciated all that Philip was we reach out to you and pray that the Lord will be close to all of you with his healing and loving presence to help you at this difficult and painful time.”

He continued: “For someone who was taken in the prime of life Philip had achieved so much, and as well all know he also had so much he still wanted to achieve. As a member of the Titanic Quarter team, Philip was highly regarded. He worked as project manager and was highly competent and successful and I know will be sorely missed by his colleagues.

“He was founding chairman and co-founder with his good friend Alex of the Titanic Quarter Cycling Club. He just loved cycling.”

Fr Gates continued: “The heart and soul of every party, Philip was always willing to help people from whatever quarter in whatever way he could. Philip didn’t do problems, he only did solutions and in his calm and competent way he always succeeded. Philip was held in high esteem by all who knew him and came in contact with him.”

Fr Gates added: “It is quite amazing how big an impact and impression Philip has left on the lives of many, and yet for those closest to him it is no great surprise. For them Philip was full of life and love.

“But above all else Philip was a family man for whom family was everything.”

Mr Corr’s remains were taken to Roselawn Crematorium for committal.