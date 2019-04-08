Tragic cyclist who died on homeward route is named

Countless tributes have been paid to a tragic cyclist who died on his way home for a weekend cycle.

Philip Corr, who lived in Belfast but was from Cookstown, had cycled to Castlewellan with friends on Saturday when he died.

A member of Titanic Quarter Cycling Club he had been gearing up to complete 4 Campus Cycle - 'Mind your Mood'.

It is understood Philip was found collapsed on the Ballynahinch Road near Dromara .

His wife Kelly posted on Facebook: "Today a light went out.... I can’t breathe with the pain.. he was my everything... he was life... he was everything I could possibly have dreamed and so much more. Philip Corr please walk through the door I don’t know how to do all this without you..."

Online shocked friends are paying tribute to the popular cyclist who was one of the founding members of Titanic Quarter Cycling Club.

In a statement, on Saturday, Titanic Quarter Cycling Club said: "It is with great sadness and regret that the committee has to inform you of the passing today of Philip Corr, while he cycled home towards Belfast.

"This morning Philip had cycled out with team mates to Castlewellan, and was returning by himself. Details are unclear at present, and we will keep you informed.

"Philip has been with the club from the outset.

"Being one of the founding members, and guiding the development of the club over its first three years as Chairman.

"The club would not be what it is today, but for the dedication and vision of Philip.

"The TQCC Committee send their's and the club’s deepest condolences and sympathies to his wife, children and the whole family circle."

Friends later posted on Facebook: "I am so sad to hear this news. Condolences to the family and the wider family circle and club members. It was an honour for me to work with Philip during the Giro, the Giro would not of happened without this legend of a man. So sad", "Awful. Im so completely stunned. Phil was a fantastic person. A real gentleman. My heart goes out to his wife and children" and " Can't believe this. Led from the front. A gentleman and always thought of others. Loved his family, and they adored him. Heartbreaking to think of them.

Just so sad".