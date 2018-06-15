Tragic farmer had ‘lived a full life’, mourners are told

A father-of-four from Co Fermanagh who lost his life in an incident involving farm machinery on Monday was described as “much more than a farmer” at his funeral on Friday.

Gerard Collins, from the Lisnaskea area, was laid to rest following a poignant service at Holy Cross Church.

Fr Kevin Duffy, in a touching homily, said: “Hard work and honest sweat were the building blocks of his life.

“Farming, along with his family, was the oxygen that gave meaning and purpose to his life.

“His knowledge of and sensitivity to nature, along with high standards in farming and animal healthcare, was second to none.

“With family, all he ever wanted was that they would fulfil their potential.”

Fr Duffy added: “For many farmers, like Gerry, the last few weeks were valuable silage and harvesting days.

“And death is a bit like harvesting, it’s like a harvesting time of the spirit when we return to God. The truth of Gerry is that he was much more than a farmer.

“The Collins family have suffered such a great loss and, at a time like this, words fail us. We know that no words will come close to the pain of the awful reality. In an instant of time on Monday last, everything changed, and nothing will ever be the same again.”

He continued: “For Gerry it was a short life but it was still a full life.”

After the service, Mr Collins was laid to rest in the cemetery adjoining Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea.