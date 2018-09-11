Tragic Lough Erne jet skier ‘one in a million’

The family of a 31-year-old man from Co Down whose body was recovered from Lough Erne on Monday has thanked the emergency services who searched for him.

Extensive searches began at the Co Fermanagh beauty spot on Sunday evening, following an incident on the lough involving a jet ski at around 5pm.

One man had been rescued from the water, but the searches continued into Monday to find a second missing man.

Sadly, a body recovered and brought to shore on Monday evening by the PSNI dive team was later identified as the missing man.

He was named by police yesterday morning as Kenny Andrews, from Bangor in Co Down.

Mr Andrews was the managing director of Newtownards-based company Damp Proofing NI. The company’s website displayed a notice yesterday announcing it was not accepting bookings.

The businessman had recently become engaged to Anna Williamson, and the pair announced their plan to marry just over six months ago, in late February.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “His fiancée and family have expressed their thanks to the emergency services who were involved in the search for him.”

Posting on Facebook, one of Mr Andrews’ friends said he had been left “broken” by the tragedy.

“Kenny Andrews u weren’t just a friend, more like a brother to me. A lot of people loved you. You were kind, funny. Will miss you big man. Thinking of your lovely family. RIP brother.”

Another friend posted: “Kenny was one in a million, really going to miss you buddy.”

Fermanagh Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton expressed her condolences to Mr Andrews’ family.

“At this very difficult time my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family together with those of the rescued jet skier,” she said.

“I again reiterate my thanks to those in the emergency services who helped following this incident.”

The Community Rescue Service, meanwhile, also passed on their sympathies to the man’s family after the search operation reached a sad end.

A spokesperson said: “The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time.”