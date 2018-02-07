Tragic Michael Cullen ‘was very wise and honest’

Heartbroken friends and family made their final farewells yesterday to north Belfast man Michael Cullen.

Mr Cullen’s body was found at Cave Hill on January 31. His family had been searching for him with a high-profile campaign since January 9.

Michael Cullen

The Ulster University researcher, 33, had been a successful international beatboxer, a form of vocal percussion using the mouth to mimic drum machines.

His funeral service yesterday was held at Sacred Heart Church, Oldpark Road, Belfast.

Father Gerry Cassidy, who led the service, said: “He took his role as oldest brother and son very seriously, giving good advice to his mammy and daddy, sister and brothers. He was a very good judge of character and very wise and honest.”

The Belfast Telegraph reported him as saying friends and family were shocked that Michael was struggling with deep depression as it was the opposite of his normal happy and joyful personality.

“Michael is now at peace. Whatever was troubling him, he is now away from that,” he added.