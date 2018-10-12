Tragic motorcyclist’s brother in heartfelt tribute

The brother of a 22-year-old motorcyclist who died following a crash in Co Armagh on Wednesday night has paid tribute to his “gorgeous wee brother.”

Nathan Doran died following a two-vehicle crash on the Dobbin Road between Armagh and Portadown at around 10.30pm, police confirmed yesterday.

The Dobbin Road, Portadown

Mr Doran, from Lurgan, was a former pupil of Lismore Comprehensive, who worked close to the Dobbin Road where the crash happened.

The PSNI said yesterday morning: “A 22-year-old male motorcyclist from Lurgan died late last night on the main Armagh to Portadown road as a result of a collision.

“One other car involved was driven by an older lady.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Dobbin Road Portadown Motorcycle accident - death 11-10-18

Mr Doran’s older brother, Chris, posted a heartbreaking tribute to his younger sibling on social media yesterday.

“My gorgeous wee brother, you have been taken from us, from the world you never got to see, as in much pain as I am, I am glad you’re not,” he wrote.

“Rest peacefully brother knowing that all your qualities were known to all those who knew you.”

He added: “I love you.”

DUP Councillor Mark Baxter said his thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young victim and the lady who was involved in the accident.

“This is very sad news which is all the more poignant at this time of year,” he said.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie MC, has expressed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of a young male who lost his life on the Dobbin Road last night.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of a young man last night following a motorcycle accident on the Dobbin Road,” he said.

“Another young life has been taken too soon from within our community and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would ask anyone with information to please get in touch with the PSNI.”

DUP MLA William Irwin said, “This is yet another very sad fatality on our roads and my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young motorcyclist who has lost his life on Wednesday night.

“I would reiterate the message of the PSNI for anyone who may have witnessed the collision on the Dobbin Road to assist Police with their inquiries as they try to establish the cause of this collision.”

Police are also appealing for information about the crash, and asked in particular for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and would especially like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Dobbin Road at around the time of the collision and who may have captured dashcam footage.”