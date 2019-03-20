Tragic Ruth Maguire to be buried in her wedding dress

Tragic mother-of-three Ruth Maguire is to be buried in her wedding dress, it has emerged.

The 30-year-old went missing overnight on Saturday in Carlingford, Co Louth while on a hen night.

Her body was recovered from the water on Monday afternoon.

Although she had lives in Newcastle, Ms Maguire had grown up in Ligoniel in Belfast.

Her sister Rachel Wilkinson told the Belfast Telegraph that she had also intended to have included her three children in the bridal party.

"She was getting married on 8 August. Everything was ready," she said.

"We are going to let her wear her wedding dress in her coffin."

Her funeral will take place at St Vincent de Paul Church at 9am on Saturday with burial afterwards in Carnmoney Cemetery.

According to a death notice in funeraltimes.com she will be deeply missed by her partner James, children Tyler, Lydia and Oliver, parents and wider family circle.