Tragic taxi driver Brian Braiden ‘devoted his life to family’

A taxi driver who was killed after being hit by his own car has been described as a “loving and caring soul who just lived for his family.”

Father-of-four Brian Braiden, from the Peters Hill area of Belfast, died in a tragic accident in the city’s Antrim Road on Monday afternoon.

The 50-year-old, who had been a driver for Value Cabs for around 20 years, had been helping a customer close her gate when his vehicle rolled over him at around 2.15pm.

Speaking to the News Letter, his grieving sister-in-law Margaret Kell said Brian had devoted his life to his wife Carol and their four children.

“It is unbelievable how much of a family man Brian was. If they were happy, he was happy,” she added.

“Every day he and Carol planned something together, should it be an hour’s walk in the evening, having lunch together or whatever. They were always together.

“He had rang Carol around half an hour before the accident happened, saying he was planning to come home and have cup of tea with her.”

Brian and Carol had been together for 20 years, and were married three years ago in Cyprus.

Margaret said her brother-in-law was “the life and soul of every party”, adding: “Brian had a great sense of humour, he would have done anything for a laugh. No party will ever be the same without him.”

She added that the family was struggling to come to term with his death, adding: “We just can’t believe this could have happened to someone so kind and loving.

“He would have done anything for anyone, nothing was ever a bother to him.

“His mother lived across the street and he was more than good to her. He took her tea over to her every night, and went to see her every day.

“He would have hugged and kissed every body when he was saying goodbye and told them he loved them. That was just his nature; Brian loved everybody.

“The family are all inconsolable, I don’t think they will ever come to terms with what has happened.”

She added that the family had recently started a WhatsApp group and every morning he wrote “Good morning my beautiful family.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the PSNI said they had attended the scene of the accident along with the NI Fire and Rescue Service and NI Ambulance Service.

Inspector McCullough said that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The Health & Safety Executive has been informed of the death.

A family and friends service for Brian will take place at his home on Wednesday, December 5 followed by a service at Roselawn Crematorium at 3pm.