Tragic teacher ‘had smile to light up a room’

A schoolteacher and GAA player from Co Down who passed away from a heart complaint had a “smile to light up a room”, mourners at his funeral heard.

Pearce Branagan, who lived with a lifelong heart condition, collapsed and died on Saturday.

At his funeral in St John’s Church, Ballymaghery in Hilltown, Fr Feidhlimidh Magennis, who taught Mr Branagan at St Mary’s University College in Belfast, paid tribute to his former student in a touching homily.

Fr Magennis said: “In his short life, he lived each day to the full. Becoming a teacher, finding a soulmate, winning something in hurling, he understood that God was preparing for him that everlasting home.

“He had dreams, and he trusted that despite his frailty, he could achieve them. He did not let the limitations of his heart condition limit his dreams and his contribution to those around him.

“He had a smile to light up a room. Behind that smile was a big heart, a heart that takes the burden off others and puts them at their ease.

“A big heart that has space for so many people – family, teammates, classmates, soulmate. This physical heart of ours has its limits, as Pearce only knows too well, but that did not define him.

“His heart grew big enough to embrace so much of life. It grew until perhaps it could hold no more.”

After the Requiem Mass, Mr Branagan was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.